It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Southern Oak Elementary in Pinellas County.

Last year, Southern Oak Elementary raised its school letter grade from a “C” to an “A”. The pride in this achievement is felt throughout the school. The principal credits the hard work and commitment of her staff and students.

Two years ago, several staff members attended a conference held at the University of Connecticut and returned with several research-based ideas they decided to try on campus

One of the most noticeable is the flexible and alternative seating in some of the classrooms. The students choose chairs or other ways to sit that don’t; have them confined to a desk and chair. Administrators already noted a decrease in behavior issues.

For the upper grades, the classrooms offer 1:1 devices meaning each student has access to a laptop to use in the classroom. One more way to prepare these 21st-century learners.

With an owl as a mascot, it’s only fitting the students earn “Hoot Loot” to spend in the school store. It’s a favorite among the students.

It’s easy to see why the school is a 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

