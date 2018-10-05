It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Starkey Elementary School in Pinellas County.

When you speak to the folks at Starkey Elementary about what makes their school special, the first thing they tell anyone is their culture. Not only do they have former students now teaching there, but you will also find enormous support from the parents, PTA, community groups, staff and dedicated teachers. With this support, the school offers a variety of before and after school clubs for students to participate in.

Another after-school opportunity is the Promise Time Extended Learning Program offering small group tutoring in reading and math.

Starkey Elementary is a Title I school and because of the example it sets, the district chose it to represent them at state with all the other Title I schools. Administrators also implemented a healthy learning initiative and are working towards silver status.

Watch: Starkey Elementary principal speaks

The school’s physical education department is receiving recognition of their own. Last year, one of the P.E. teachers was named P.E. teacher of the year. This year, the school’s other P.E. teacher and assistant P.E. teacher earned the recognition.

In the classroom, you will find technology everywhere to help teach those 21 Century learning skills. The school is home to two STEM academies and they teach AVID, a growth mindset curriculum, in all the grade levels.

Students also take an etiquette class once a month where they learn skills like how to tie a tie (boys) or the proper way to cut and eat your food. It’s a class the students really enjoy and skills they might not pick up on their own.

Just recently, the PTA purchased a “Buddy Bench” for the playground. It’s a space where if a student feels as if he or she is having a rough day or doesn’t have someone to play with can go and sit. It sends a visual cue to the other students as an opportunity to approach their classmate and invite them to join them on the playground.

10News anchor Allison Kropff stopped by and spoke to one of the kindergarten classes. In fact, she painted a rock with them for the school’s “Kinder-Garden”.

The last 26 days of school they participate in an activity representing the letter of the day. Thursday was sponsored by the letter “P” for painting.

With everything taking place on this busy campus, it’s easy to see why Starkey Elementary was nominated for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

Watch: Duke Energy Florida presents check to Starkey Elementary

If you have a recommendation for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

