Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Wendell Krinn Technical High School a.k.a. K-Tech in Pasco County.

The school is new this year, but for those in the Tampa Bay area, you would probably remember the campus to be where Ridgewood High School was located.

No students are zoned for this school. The entire student body is made up of students from all over Pasco who applied to attend.

Through a partnership with Marchman Technical College (the campus is adjacent) students choose from 14 different technical education programs to enroll. Some of the programs include: auto/collision/repair, biomedical sciences, commercial art, computer systems, cosmetology, culinary arts, cybersecurity, digital cinema, HVAAC, marine science, robotics and welding. Students earn professional certifications and are ready to enter the workforce upon graduation.

If students have their eyes set on a four-year college after graduation, K-Tech offers a great opportunity as well.

This school offers more dual enrollment classes than any other high school in Pasco County. Students can earn up to 29 credit hours towards an associate degree.

If this is a school your student wants to attend, set your sights on December. That’s when a two-week window will open for applications.

This is one busy campus and it’s easy to see why the school is a 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

