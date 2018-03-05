It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Young Middle Magnet in Hillsborough County.

The school earned the recognition for its Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished STEM curriculum. It’s an honor only ten schools in the state of Florida have and one of only two in Hillsborough County.

PLTW is project-based learning where students are presented a problem and then use an engineering process to develop a solution. After being presented a problem, the students conduct research, develop a concept, build a model or prototype and then test it.

If the solution is successful, students then look to see how it can be enhanced. If it’s unsuccessful, students determine if the concept is flawed or if the prototype just needs to be adjusted. Students then present to the class.

The presentation doesn’t necessarily mean standing in front of the class. In robotics, the presentation could be racing their robot models.

PLTW helps develop critical thinking skills, which are invaluable throughout life. Instructors in PLTW must earn a special certification to teach this method.

In addition to robotics, PLTW classes include 3-D modeling, coding, engineering and video game development. Some of the classes allow for students to earn industry certifications in Microsoft and other classes taken earn high school credit.

PLTW isn’t the only way to earn high school credit. In fact, Young Middle Magnet offers six classes for high school credit.

Another class eligible for the credit is American Sign Language (ASL). This is the only middle school to offer this in Hillsborough County.

10News Anchor Allison Kropff stopped by and spoke to one of the AVID classes this week. The students are focused on preparing for college and goal setting.

Just one more way Young Middle Magnet prepares students for their futures. With all these opportunities it’s easy to see why it’s 10News School of the Wee powered by Duke Energy Florida

