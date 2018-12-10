As high school students start to make plans for college, it's not all about getting good grades.

In Florida, community service is the key to cashing in on a major opportunity. We're talking about the Bright Futures scholarship given to all eligible students by the state.

Students who want to take advantage of it are required to give back to their communities.

Megan Perry is the College and Career counselor at Durant High School in Plant City. She fields questions about community service almost every day. The biggest thing she tells students, get it approved by a school counselor before getting to work.

"There are different rules, you can't do things for your family, your parents can't be the ones to sign off on your paperwork," Perry said. It has to be a non-family member. You can't do hours while you're at school, so it has to be outside of school and can't be a for school assignment."

Teens don't have to wait until junior year to start accumulating service hours for the scholarship. They can get going in the summer after eighth grade.

Here's how it breaks down:

The Florida Academic Scholarship covers 100 percent of tuition – and requires 100 service hours.

The Florida Medallion, which is 75 hours covers 75 percent of tuition.

The Gold Seal Vocational requires only 30 hours of community service. It pays out different amounts, depending on a student's area of study.

Of course, there are some academic requirements as well. Click or tap here for the Bright Futures Website.

Three Durant High School seniors told 10News they actually love serving their community. Not only do they have fun, but they were surprised at how good they feel about helping others.

"It's always a pain getting up in the morning early to go work at a food bank, but when you do it you get to see all the people who really need the help and stuff like that," Abby Shaw said. "And it just makes their day when there's people who smile and ask them about their day!"

Roshan Joseph agrees.

"I've always had fun, it's not like I've been forced to do it," Joseph said. "I've always enjoyed doing it, like making someone feel good or making someone smile."

Most schools' College and Career Counselors can help students find projects that fit their needs. School district websites have a list of approved opportunities as well. That's how Maddie Seguin found some opportunities.

"I do a lot of cleanups like at different parks. We just did a Medard Park clean up a couple weeks ago," Seguin said. "A lot ofafter-schooll food bank stuff."

Shaw says the hours can just fly by, when you get a little help from your friends.

"Once I found a group of friends to do it with, we always just kept looking for things to do," Shaw said.

Joseph has this advice for other teens.

"Don't think of it as something you have to do," Joseph said. "Get a group of friends and you can do it together and it will seem like more fun than work."

