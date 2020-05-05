Some job fairs for teachers in the Tampa Bay area are now virtual

Hillsborough and Polk county schools are looking for new teachers but hiring them looks a little different this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough and Polk county schools are hiring new teachers. With coronavirus social distancing rules in place, the districts are holding virtual hiring events in order to meet candidates.

Both districts say they are hiring for all teaching positions for the 2020-2021 school year.

In Hillsborough, all meetings will be virtual. To sign up for an upcoming session, visit TeachinTampa.com. The school district says a live chat feature will be available on the page to answer your questions. It also says representatives from the Office of Teacher Recruitment will be available to answer questions about the application process, steps to certification, researching vacancies, and other topics.

In Polk County, people interested in a career can head to the district's website where they can register for a virtual event. These virtual events give teachers the opportunity to connect with school administrators.

