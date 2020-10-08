St. Pete Beach turns community center into classroom for students in virtual learning

The city is turning the community center into "a space to facilitate learning."

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Students heading back to school in Pinellas County now have another learning space option besides at home or in a school building.

St. Pete Beach is turning its community center into "a space to facilitate learning" while still social distancing.

The city said it's not a tutoring program, but rather a structured place to do schoolwork as organized by the school district. There will also be games, experiments, crafts and cooking activities throughout the day.

The program runs 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students are not required to be checked in online but must be signed up for the entire month.

Those interested in the program can visit St. Pete Beach Parks and Recreation online or call 727-363-9245 and ask for Corey.

The city's After School Program will also be available 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year. Transportation is provided from Azalea and Gulf Beach elementary schools.

