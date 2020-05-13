St. Pete High School senior starts petition to have in-person graduation

Meira Kowalski is asking the Pinellas County School Board to delay in-person graduation instead of going virtual.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a tough time for high school seniors. They've had a lot of their big moments taken away because of COVID-19.

Now, some are pushing to have one of their biggest moments restored: graduation

People all across the country, and here in Tampa Bay, are signing petitions to have traditional, in-person graduation.

In Florida, 20 petitions have been started by local students and parents calling on their schools to host in-person graduations later in the year.

The one for St. Pete High School, started by senior Meira Kowalski, has more than 4,600 signatures.

She says she doesn't care if it's in July, August or December and if they need to wear masks or stand 6 feet apart, she wants that moment with her friends and family.

"Graduation ceremony reflects all of the hard work us seniors have put in for the last 12 to 13 years of our lives. It's truly a moment where we take the next step and move from adolescence to adulthood," Kowalski said.

She is asking the Pinellas County School board to consider postponing the graduation ceremony.

She says surveys in Duval, Seminole and Polk counties all show students want a delayed, in-person graduation instead of virtual.

