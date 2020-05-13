x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

education

St. Pete High School senior starts petition to have in-person graduation

Meira Kowalski is asking the Pinellas County School Board to delay in-person graduation instead of going virtual.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a tough time for high school seniors. They've had a lot of their big moments taken away because of COVID-19. 

Now, some are pushing to have one of their biggest moments restored: graduation

People all across the country, and here in Tampa Bay, are signing petitions to have traditional, in-person graduation. 

In Florida, 20 petitions have been started by local students and parents calling on their schools to host in-person graduations later in the year.

The one for St. Pete High School, started by senior Meira Kowalski,  has more than 4,600 signatures.

She says she doesn't care if it's in July, August or December and if they need to wear masks or stand 6 feet apart, she wants that moment with her friends and family. 

"Graduation ceremony reflects all of the hard work us seniors have put in for the last 12 to 13 years of our lives. It's truly a moment where we take the next step and move from adolescence to adulthood," Kowalski said. 

She is asking the Pinellas County School board to consider postponing the graduation ceremony.

She says surveys in Duval, Seminole and Polk counties all show students want a delayed, in-person graduation instead of virtual. 

You can find petitions similar to Kowalski's here:

RELATED: From doughnuts to burritos: Here's what Class of 2020 grads can get for free

RELATED: It's going to be hard for 2020 college grads to find a job in this market

RELATED: City of Dunedin decks out neighborhoods for 2020 grads

RELATED: Here's how Tampa Bay area schools plan on holding graduation amid the coronavirus pandemic

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter