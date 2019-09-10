SEMINOLE, Fla. – Earning a degree is no easy task. However, students with children face a unique set of challenges that could thwart their efforts to better their life through education.

To help students who need access to childcare, Congressman Charlie Crist presented St. Petersburg College with a $323,000 renewable grant to help increase access to higher education for low-income students with children.

