Construction could soon begin on new YMCA/middle school in St. Petersburg

It's on the Pinellas County school board agenda this morning.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A project years in the making will also be up for a vote by the Pinellas County School Board this morning. It would allow them to begin construction on a YMCA partnership middle school in St. Petersburg.

The most recent delays on the project came as neighbors near the site of the planned school brought their concerns about traffic and safety to the city. Also, the St. Petersburg City Council needs to approve the project as well. That happened at last week's meeting and now the district is ready to move forward.

The new YMCA and middle school would be built on school property at 62nd Ave NE where Riviera Middle school used to be. That school was shut down in 2008 and the building was eventually demolished.

The public-private partnership helps fill two needs in this area of St. Pete. A middle school for 600 kids and a full-service YMCA. The school will also be a magnet program for kids focusing on health and wellness.

Neighbors who live near the site initially brought up concerns to the city about added traffic and safety issues because of the lack of sidewalks, but it took all sides coming together to eventually come up with a plan that worked for everyone.

St. Pete Council Chair Gina Driscoll complimented everyone on working together. "It says a lot about who you are, not just as St. Pete residents, but it says a lot about your neighborhood."

Now with that final approval out of the way, the Pinellas school board can finally approve a construction agreement which they are likely to do this morning, splitting the $51 million cost of the project with the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg.