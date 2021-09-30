According to records, Washburn School in Grainger County said that students were testing positive for COVID-19 on an hourly basis.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Some students in Grainger County will move to virtual learning for five days. Officials with Washburn School submitted a request to the Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday, and it was approved.

In the request, officials said that most faculty and staff were still reporting for work. However, they also said that students were testing positive for COVID-19 "on an hourly basis." They said that around eight students were quarantined in a 5-hour time span.

"We have more students quarantined at Washburn School than all of our other schools combined," according to the request.

The request also says that only one teacher and one staff member were in quarantine. However, they said that 80 students were in quarantine or isolation, around 17.4% of the student population.