TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Your child might get time set aside at the beginning of the school day to sit and meditate or pray in school.

Lawmakers are calling this a "moments of silence."

A bill in the Senate would set aside at least a minute and no more than two. Principals would be required to instruct teachers in first-period classrooms for all grades to set aside the time.

"In the hectic society of today, too few persons are able to experience even a moment of quiet reflection before plunging headlong into the activities of daily life," the bill reads.

Teachers are not able to suggest what students should reflect on during the time but they can encourage parents to talk about it with their children how they can use that time.

The bill is up for a full Senate vote. There's also a companion bill going through the house.

If you'd like to read the bill, click here.

RELATED: Arkansas school resource officer seen praying for students at school's flagpole every day

RELATED: Coronavirus and schools: How Tampa Bay districts are preparing

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter