Hillsborough schools closely monitoring students in remote learning ahead of spring semester

Hillsborough County’s superintendent says the district will be reaching out to parents.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis reassured parents Tuesday that schools in his district will be open for the spring semester.

“It’s not about whether we’re coming back to school, opening, re-opening,” Davis said. “The [emergency order] made it very clear, schools will be open five days a week.”

The district says it’s been closely monitoring student performance and is extremely concerned about those who may be falling behind.

“We have data that shows that some students are thriving and have been very successful in this process,” Davis said. “We also have kids that we’re openly having to address from an attendance and truancy perspective… to be self-motivated and to get on and follow their schedules.”

He says for those struggling online, the district will be reaching out to their parents.

“The new emergency order confirms and allows school districts to connect with parents and identify those who have not been successful and ask them to come back and tell them this is the best environment for your child," he said.

The other priority, Davis said, was getting school staff access to vaccinations as soon as possible.

“Essential workers have to be in the fore front of that. Nurses, hospitals, doctors… educators should be there along the way," he said.



What other people are reading right now: