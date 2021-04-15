Tampa Bay area districts, parents and teachers react to Florida's 'voluntary face mask policy'

The Florida Commissioner of Education sent a letter to superintendents asking districts to make face masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

FLORIDA, USA — If the Commissioner of Education gets his way, your child won't have to wear a face mask next school year.

In a letter sent out Wednesday, Commissioner Richard Corcoran asked school districts across the state to no longer make face masks mandatory during the 2021-22 school year. The commissioner cited a lack of evidence that linked mask mandates and the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The letter did not, however, detail the specific evidence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that, at this time, "masks be worn at all times, by all people in school facilities, with certain exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating or drinking."

10 Tampa Bay has requested the specific data referenced in the Commissioner's letter.

MORE HERE: Florida education commissioner asks school districts to make face masks voluntary next year

By Thursday, school districts, teachers, and parents began reacting to the letter.

Nancy Velardi, president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, said she's planning to poll her members on the subject as soon as possible.

The last poll was in November; and at that time, teachers voted for masks to stay.

Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association President Rob Kriete said, "Local districts should have the ability to revisit the policy next school year. We do not have a position on whether or not masks should be required for next year, yet."

Hillsborough County Public Schools:

We thank our students and staff for being vigilant this school year in following important protocols for the health and safety of everyone on our campuses. Our district will continue to work closely with public health experts and local government entities to reevaluate mask guidelines as we move toward next school year. Hillsborough County Public Schools has successfully implemented proper health protocols since the pandemic began with the help of TGH and USF Health, and we will continue to do so moving through the summer months.

Pasco County Schools:

Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning is on the record as saying that he is optimistic that masks and face coverings will not be necessary in the fall for the start of the 2021-22 school year, and that it is his hope that our school district will be able to transition to a “masks optional” status in the fall.

Sarasota County Schools:

Per our School Board’s October 20th meeting, the face mask policy will remain in effect until the end of the 2020-21 school year. Please note our face mask policy has a number of exemptions to try and accommodate both the learning needs and health & safety needs of our school communities. At this time, no definitive decisions have been made as to whether face masks will be mandatory next school year. It is still too early to determine plans in light of the ever-changing COVID pandemic.

We are all hoping for as “normal” a start to the 2021-22 school year as possible. As we monitor developments and guidance from the CDC and FLDOE, as well as recommendations from the local and state Department of Health, we will continue to perform our due diligence regarding district-wide plans.

School District of Manatee County:

Ultimately our School Board will make decisions as to mandatory or optional masks wearing based on circumstances here in Manatee County.

Right now masks are still mandatory for all students and employees in our district.

A spokesperson said the Manatee School Board will discuss the topic of masks at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 27.

