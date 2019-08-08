BRANDON, Fla. — Bloomingdale High School is the first school in Florida to have an electric car for its driver’s education class.
Hillsborough County Public Schools and TECO partnered together for the program.
TECO is also expected to provide electric cars at King High School and Sickles High School in the coming weeks.
The Tampa-based energy company is also paying for the charging equipment, the equipment’s installation and the cars’ lease payments.
What other people are reading right now:
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
- Skimmers found at 9 gas stations during crackdown in Pasco County
- The 'Clean' Challenge: Couple shares powerful before and after photos of beating addiction
- Florida boy dies after being trapped in washing machine
- 'I think we got it right': Sheriff Gualtieri does not support expanding Florida's red flag law
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.