BRANDON, Fla. — Bloomingdale High School is the first school in Florida to have an electric car for its driver’s education class.

Hillsborough County Public Schools and TECO partnered together for the program.

TECO is also expected to provide electric cars at King High School and Sickles High School in the coming weeks.

The Tampa-based energy company is also paying for the charging equipment, the equipment’s installation and the cars’ lease payments.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.