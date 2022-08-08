When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

Your guide to school start times for the upcoming school year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year.

A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.

Here's the school start times for Tampa Bay-area districts:

Pinellas County Schools

In April, Pinellas County school board members voted to change the start and end times for school in the fall due to a bus driver shortage.

The different bell times would decrease the number of routes from 373 to 325.

Elementary school start and end times are 8:45 a.m. and 2:55 p.m.

Middle school start and end times are 9:40 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.

High school start and end times are 7:25 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to search up your school's bell times.

Hillsborough County Schools

Elementary school start and end times are 7:40 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.

Middle school start and end times are 9:35 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

High school start and end times range from 8:30-8:40 a.m. and 3:25-3:35 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to see your school's bell times.

Pasco County Schools

In January, Pasco County Schools introduced a new school bell schedule to tackle its school bus driver shortage. The schedule set up about a two-hour window for school start and end times in elementary, middle and high schools. The windows each started at 7:10 a.m.

However, in a May school board meeting, board members voted to reduce the number of campuses that will begin at 10:10 a.m. to only 10 school compared to 24 in January.

Elementary school start and end times mostly range from 8:10-10:10 a.m. and 2:30-4:20 p.m.

Middle school start and end times mostly range from 7:10-9:10 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.

High school start and end times mostly range from 7:10-10:10 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to see your school's bell times.

Hernando County Schools

Elementary school start and end times are 8:35 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Middle school start and end times are 9:10 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.

High school start and end times mostly range from 7:20 a.m. and 2:10 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to see your school's bell times.

Sarasota County Schools

Some Sarasota County schools will see later class start times due to bus driver shortages, as well.

Visit the Sarasota Schools' directory page to find your school's website and bell times.

Polk County Schools

Visit the Polk Schools' listings page to find your school's website and bell times.

Manatee County Schools

Visit the Manatee Schools' directory page to find your school's website and bell times.

Citrus County Schools

Visit the Citrus Schools' schools page to find your school's website and bell times.

Highlands County Schools

Visit the Highlands Schools' school directory to find your school's website and bell times.

