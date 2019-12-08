A Tampa Bay area school is looking into the possibility of shortening their school weeks.

The Hernando County School Board asked the district to look into switching to four-day school weeks at their informal July 30 meeting.

The board talked about breaking school weeks down into a number of different ways. The options are four-day weeks that would be year-round, not year-round or students do four days a week and staff doing five.

They also talked about doing a small pilot if there was a school and a school community that would want to try it.

Superintendent John Stratton said they would put a committee together to see what the community wants.

Stratton said they will use this school year to tease out this possibility and talk about making the switch.

