Tampa Bay area schools increase amount of graduation tickets given to seniors

Districts are citing vaccinations and updated CDC guidelines for the change.

As the Class of 2021 gets ready to toss their caps and receive their diplomas they'll have to do it in front of a limited amount of family members.

The coronavirus pandemic is once again impacting ceremonies due to the need to maintain social distancing and safety.

With each county having different rules in place, here's what you need to know from your student's school district:

Hillsborough County

The school district was initially planning to only allow each senior two tickets for graduation.

But nearly a month after the first announcement and push back from families, the number of tickets for each student in the graduating class has doubled to four.

"The Class of 2021 has lived through perhaps the most challenging time in the history of education," the Superintendent of School Addison Davis wrote, in part. "It is more important than ever for families to celebrate the achievements of our seniors as their high school experiences come to an end."

An increase in graduation tickets is attributed to vaccinations and refined health and safety protocols.

You can learn more about Hillsborough's graduation ceremonies here.

Manatee County

Similarly, seniors in Manatee County will now be allowed to bring four guests to graduation after initially being limited to just two.

School district leaders say they worked diligently with officials from LECOM Park to get the expanded attendance and that vaccinations and updated CDC guidance led to the ticket change.

“We’re extremely happy that circumstances allow for our seniors to receive more graduation tickets to share with family and friends,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “We’re grateful to our community partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders, and look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021.”

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to other school districts regarding graduation plans. This story will be updated as we hear back.