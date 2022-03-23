Hundreds of workers needed in Tampa Bay area schools

Several job fairs today and tomorrow will be hiring workers on the spot.

TAMPA, Fla. — Let's face it, we've all had a rough go of it the past couple of years, but schools, in particular, have lost employees by the dozens. And we're not just talking about teachers.

Several districts in the Tampa Bay area are having job fairs to try and kick start the hiring process and are planning to make job offers right on the spot.

Every school district in our area needs at least 100 workers or more to fill vacancies that are open right now, not next school year.

There are part-time and full-time openings in just about any job you can think of: administrative and support staff, food service, transportation, maintenance, teachers and substitutes.

Nancy Weaver with Citrus County Schools says they need to fill about a hundred positions.

"They can apply on-site at the career fair, we're going to have computers, and technical assistance there to help the applicants apply on-site. We also offer conditional contracts on-site, you know we're going to representatives and administrators from each school," she said.

The Citrus County Schools career fair is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Central Florida.

The Pasco County Schools job fair is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cypress Creek Middle School.

Hillsborough County Schools will be part of a career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sheraton Tampa East.