education

Here's what Tampa Bay school districts are saying in response to proposed plans to reopen schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced proposed plans for reopening schools in the fall during a Thursday press conference.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran held a news conference on Thursday to detail proposed plans for reopening schools in the fall.

"We want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids than have that great teacher in front of that child," Corcoran said.

The proposed guide is broken up into four parts, laying out the state's plan to safely reopen schools, address achievement gaps in students and how the governor aims to use CARES Act funds for education:

  • Part 1: Impacts on Achievement Gaps
  • Part 2: Guidance for Reopening Healthy Learning Environments, Responding to a Confirmed Case and K-12 Instructional Continuity
  • Part 3: The CARE Act, Summary of Governor's Recommendations
  • Part 4: CARES - Safety Net Funds in Reserve

Now, some Tampa Bay area school districts are responding to the plan to help inform students and families in their area about what to expect. 

This story will be updated as we hear back from each county.

Hillsborough: 

Hillsborough County Public Schools said it stands ready to welcome learners back to school in the fall in a " safe and deliberate manner." The district has already been working on a reopening plan and asking families and staff for input.

"Our district will continue to monitor CDC guidelines, understanding this is still a fluid situation with many moving parts. The health of our students and staff will remain one of our greatest priorities as we look forward to the fall, and we will release our plans as soon as they are finalized," Superintendent Addison Davis said.

Polk:

The school district in Polk County is currently reviewing the information sent out by the state and will announce details regarding reopening as soon as possible. 

“We continue to monitor the virus’s spread in Polk County, and we’ve formed a task force that includes district leaders, local healthcare experts, and community members to guide us as we look ahead to next school year," Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said. "The safety of our students, employees, families and community is our first priority, and it will be as we make the numerous decisions related to reopening school during a pandemic.” 

Parents, employees and community members were also asked to complete a survey on the return of students this fall.

You can read the state's full plan below: 

