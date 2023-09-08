When do kids go back to school across Tampa Bay?

While most Tampa Bay-area school districts will be starting the new school year this week, there are a few differences.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's back-to-school season here across the Tampa Bay area and students, parents, teachers and school staff are all gearing up for the classroom in one way or another.

To avoid any confusion, see below for when school's back in session. Want to know exactly when students will be going to and from school? You can check out each county's school bell times here. And it's a good idea to check bell times, since a new law changed start times for all middle and high school students.

Citrus County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Hardee County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Hernando County

Students return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 14. Find the full student calendar here.

Highlands County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Hillsborough County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Manatee County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Pasco County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Pinellas County

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10. Find the full calendar here.

Polk County

Students return to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 11. Find the full calendar here.

Sarasota County