TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa Bay schools are teaming up to improve reading skills for fourth and fifth graders.

The mentorship program between Just Elementary School and Stewart Middle School started when sixth-grade teacher Lequisha Underwood got the idea to pair students up to improve reading and comprehension.

Underwood made the connection to fourth and fifth-grade students through Just Elementary School’s Principal, Kevin McDonald.

McDonald’s daughter is in Ms. Underwood’s class and the two connected during an open house.

The students from Stewart head to Just Elementary School twice a month to meet with their mentees. Every sixth grader gets paired with two or three fourth and fifth grade students, so every student has a mentor.

The students work together for 30 minutes to go over comprehension, fluency and test-taking strategies. They take turns reading books and then the sixth graders ask the younger students question about what they read.

The idea all started because of Underwood’s belief that students' reading comprehension gets stronger when they are involved in mentorship programs.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl writes letter to toy company asking why they don't make girl soldiers

RELATED: 11-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for running a half marathon in every state

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter