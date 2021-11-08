During first week of school, Tampa Bay area districts still need to hire teachers and staff

Tampa Bay school districts are struggling to fill hundreds of open teacher, school staff and bus driver positions.

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is over (unfortunately) for students across Tampa Bay! A new school year has started with most students returning to full in-person learning.

With classrooms full, school districts are still scrambling to fill their roster of employees from bus drivers to nutrition workers.

School districts have lost several teachers and staff members due to COVID-19 concerns, retirements and career changes. There are hundreds of open positions across our districts in Tampa Bay, from teachers to tutors to bus drivers.

With classrooms short of teachers and transportation departments short on drivers, schools are working with an all-hands-on-deck approach. Substitute teachers are filling classrooms while bus driving trainers and mechanics are picking up routes.

School nutrition staff are working hard to prepare thousands of meals each day and custodians are in overdrive making sure COVID-19 disinfection and cleaning plans are carried out.

Schools are used to having open positions on the first day of school, but they hope to fill as many as they can throughout the year.