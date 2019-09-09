ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s a simple math equation that doesn’t seem to make sense. Early career teachers in the Tampa Bay area spend nearly half their salaries on rent.

According to a new report from Zillow, the Tampa Bay area is one of the least housing-friendly places for teachers to start their careers.

