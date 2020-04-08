Here's what's on Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday list

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Friday.
The tax-free sale for the 2020-2021 school year will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.
Here's what you can snag tax-free:
- Clothes and shoes selling for $60 or less
- School supplies selling for $15 or less
- Computers selling for $1,000 or less purchased for noncommercial home or personal use
And this year, masks could be added to the list.
The Legislature has enacted a Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 17 times, starting in 1998 (1998, 1999, 2004-2007 and annually since 2010). In each of those years, the law has defined “clothing” as “any article of wearing apparel…intended to be worn on or about the human body.”
Since most schools are requiring students to wear a mask when they are in the classroom, it seems like they could be added to the list.
Examples of exempt clothing and accessories:
- Barrettes and bobby pins
- Belt buckles
- Bow ties
- Hairnets, bows, clips and hairbands
- Handbags
- Neckwear
- Ponytail holders
- Scarves
- Ties
- Wallets
- Aerobic and fitness clothing
- Aprons and clothing shields
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes
- Backpacks and book bags
- Bandanas
- Baseball cleats
- Bathing suits, caps and cover-ups
- Belts
- Bibs
- Bicycle helmets (youth)**
- Blouses
- Boots (except ski or fishing boots)
- Bowling shoes (purchased)
- Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury*
- Bras
- Choir and altar clothing*
- Cleated and spiked shoes
- Clerical vestments*
- Coats
- Coin purses
- Costumes
- Coveralls
- Diaper bags
- Diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)
- Dresses
- Fanny packs
- Fishing vests (non-flotation)
- Formal clothing (purchased)
- Gloves
- Dress
- Garden
- Leather
- Work
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery and pantyhose (including support hosiery)
- Hunting vests
- Wigs
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Lab coats
- Leggings, tights, and leg warmers
- Leotards
- Lingerie
- Martial arts attire
- Overshoes and rubber shoes
- Pants
- Purses
- Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
- Receiving blankets
- Religious clothing*
- Robes
Examples of exempt school supply items:
- Binders
- Calculators
- Cellophane (transparent) tape
- Colored pencils
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer disks (blank CDs only)
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue (stick and liquid)
- Highlighters
- Legal pads
- Lunchboxes
- Markers
- Notebook filler paper
- Notebooks
- Paste
- Pencils, including mechanical and refills
- Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters and refills
- Posterboard
- Poster paper
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
Examples of taxable school supply items:
- Books not otherwise exempt
- Computer paper
- Correction tape, fluid, or pens
- Masking tape
- Printer paper
- Staplers and staples
You can find a whole list of tax-free items here.
RELATED: Here's what Tampa Bay school districts are saying in response to proposed plans to reopen schools
- Isaias weakens to a tropical storm
- 'Not what we were anticipating': Boaters surround SpaceX capsule amid splashdown
- Florida reports another 4,752 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate again below 10 percent
- Deputies: Man on the run after shooting his coworker
- Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week
- Disney World Splash Mountain boat sinks during ride
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter