Here's what's on Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday list

This weekend you'll be able to save a little getting those back to school supplies.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Friday.

The tax-free sale for the 2020-2021 school year will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.

Here's what you can snag tax-free:

Clothes and shoes selling for $60 or less

School supplies selling for $15 or less

Computers selling for $1,000 or less purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

And this year, masks could be added to the list.

The Legislature has enacted a Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 17 times, starting in 1998 (1998, 1999, 2004-2007 and annually since 2010). In each of those years, the law has defined “clothing” as “any article of wearing apparel…intended to be worn on or about the human body.”

Since most schools are requiring students to wear a mask when they are in the classroom, it seems like they could be added to the list.

Examples of exempt clothing and accessories:

Barrettes and bobby pins

Belt buckles

Bow ties

Hairnets, bows, clips and hairbands

Handbags

Neckwear

Ponytail holders

Scarves

Ties

Wallets

Aerobic and fitness clothing

Aprons and clothing shields

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes

Backpacks and book bags

Bandanas

Baseball cleats

Bathing suits, caps and cover-ups

Belts

Bibs

Bicycle helmets (youth)**

Blouses

Boots (except ski or fishing boots)

Bowling shoes (purchased)

Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury*

Bras

Choir and altar clothing*

Cleated and spiked shoes

Clerical vestments*

Coats

Coin purses

Costumes

Coveralls

Diaper bags

Diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)

Dresses

Fanny packs

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Formal clothing (purchased)

Gloves

Dress

Garden

Leather

Work

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats and caps

Hosiery and pantyhose (including support hosiery)

Hunting vests

Wigs

Jackets

Jeans

Lab coats

Leggings, tights, and leg warmers

Leotards

Lingerie

Martial arts attire

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Pants

Purses

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Receiving blankets

Religious clothing*

Robes

Examples of exempt school supply items:

Binders

Calculators

Cellophane (transparent) tape

Colored pencils

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks (blank CDs only)

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue (stick and liquid)

Highlighters

Legal pads

Lunchboxes

Markers

Notebook filler paper

Notebooks

Paste

Pencils, including mechanical and refills

Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters and refills

Posterboard

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Examples of taxable school supply items:

Books not otherwise exempt

Computer paper

Correction tape, fluid, or pens

Masking tape

Printer paper

Staplers and staples

You can find a whole list of tax-free items here.

What other people are reading right now:

