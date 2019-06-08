LAKELAND, Fla. — Students aren’t the only ones going back to school shopping.

Teachers also stock up before the school year starts, often with money from their own pocket. In fact, a teacher will spend an average of $500 each year on school supplies.

To lessen the personal load, some local teachers have found a unique outlet for help. “Support a teacher, Teacher Gifting South” is a closed group on Facebook with more than 26,000 members. It is comprised of mostly teachers who post their Amazon wishlists and buy items for one another.

“That’s the craziest thing to me. When I started doing it I was like, 'Why are teachers doing this?' But I think it’s just a selfless act," explained teacher and member Courtney Copeland. "I think that’s a lot of what teaching is.

"It’s a very selfless job. And I think that’s just what proves that this group is so awesome, that teachers are willing to give, what they might not even have, but to these other teachers who might need it as well. And not even really expecting anything in return."

RELATED: Research shows 40 percent of 4th-8th graders have connected with a stranger online

RELATED: 6 ways to save on back-to-school shopping

Copeland teaches at Highlands Grove Elementary, a Title 1 school. That means they get a little extra funding but still not enough to cover the costs of creating and maintaining a classroom.

“It’s just teachers talking about themselves and how they are struggling to buy things for their classroom, but it’s things that they really want help make their students succeed. And so I kinda got on and I just started gifting other teachers," Copeland said.

But it didn't take long for her to start having items checked off her list as well.

“So one of the ones that might seem kinda silly are flashlights," explained Copeland. “I teach reading. And one of the big things in my classroom is called flashlight Friday. They can sit around the classroom and grab a book and sit and read, with their flashlight.

"It just makes it a little more fun. And more of an incentive rather than just sitting at your desk, reading a book."

Supplies include everything from markers and lamination sheets to special items that teachers hope will make each child’s classroom experience special.

Copeland was invited to join the group by her work neighbor, Jessica Sherotski, who had a whole desk full of gifted supplies.

“This is probably one of my favorites," said Sherotski as she picked up a hanging bell. "Because I actually just found out I am cancer-free. And one of my favorite things was ringing the bell, so I thought it would be really cool to get one for my classroom so kids can ring the bell for any of the goals that they reach.”

The goal: Give as much as you can with the hope that you get a little in return for your students.

“I think a lot of the times, especially with a low-income school, you don’t know what you’re going to have walking into your classroom," Copeland said. "And if it's me having a pillow on the ground for someone to sit on, to make them feel like they are safe and welcome in my room.

"Then so be it.”

RELATED: Start your back-to-school routine now

RELATED: Here are the vaccinations your kids need before going back to school

For those who want to help, it is a closed Facebook group. But, if you search the hashtag #clearthelist on Facebook and Twitter, you will be able to find the wishlists that have been publicly posted.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.