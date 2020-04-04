PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Most Tampa Bay area students just wrapped up their first week of online learning and it hasn't been easy.
Between technical glitches and just learning how to work new technology, some Pinellas County teachers say they are on information overload. However, they say it's all worth it because their students mean everything to them.
Lindsay Garvin of New Heights Elementary said she misses the one-on-one interactions with her third-grade students but said, “one benefit is that we actually don’t stop teaching at all, like, at least they have something.”
“It’s been difficult, but it’s been so good to be able to learn something completely new and find new ways to engage and connect with our students,” said Savannah Strandlof of Lealman Avenue Elementary
Some teachers have even taken it a step further by producing educational YouTube videos for their students. They say the videos help connect kids to the lessons. Art teacher, Allison Clark of Pasadena Fundamental ES, created her YouTube channel Art By Clark. She says the good thing about these videos is that the kids can rewind them and watch again if they missed something.
“The parents are talking with us more. There is just a lot more communication,” added Mrs. Clark.
Teacher Lindsay Garvin has a message for other teachers: “we’re going to make mistakes. We’re not going to be perfect. And this is a whole learning experience for all of us. So hopefully we can just help support our students as well as take care of ourselves and just do the best job we can.”
Below are links to each teacher's classes:
- Allison Clark's art classes
- Kristy Gaunt's art classes
- Meghan Alfaro's music classes
- Lindsay Garvin's reading classes
- Jake Weininger's physical education classes
