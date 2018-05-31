Teachers grade their students based on tests and assignments.

Now, a Florida teacher's union is grading lawmakers, based on how they vote, and how they interact with union members.

It's similar to something the NRA and other organizations have done for years.

But the Florida Education Association has been critical of Republican education policy and their new list shows it.

Most Republicans in both the House and Senate received F's from the FEA.

HOUSE LIST https://feaactioncenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/FEA-Report-Card-HOUSE-17-18sessions.pdf

SENATE LIST https://feaactioncenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/FEA-Report-Card-SENATE-17-18sessions.pdf

Three factors were considered when grading lawmakers:

How they voted on public school bills during the legislative session

If they worked behind the scenes to advance or impede FEA priority issues

How accessible they were to the organization

They also took into account how they voted on 13 bills during the 2017 session and seven during 2018.

State lawmakers were notified by the FEA in 2015 that they would start keeping tabs on them to create these report cards and hold them accountable for their actions to defend public education.

“We think legislators should be held accountable for how their actions affect public education,” says Sharon Nesvig with the FEA. “No one should be able to claim that they support public schools when they vote in ways that harm public education. The Report Card gives our members one more tool for assessing their lawmakers. “

Mike Gandolfo, with the Pinellas County Teachers Union, says the grades are important to let parents and the community know where their lawmakers stand on issues involving public education.

“We're in a war to save public education,” says Gandolfo. “They're not doing the job we sent them there to do. They're just going there and going along with their party line.”

The FEA says it’s not about party affiliation but how the lawmaker supported public education. For instance, Republicans like Rep. Rene Plasencia and Sen. Tom Lee both got B's

Nesvig says there is complexity to each grade and sent us the following information to better understand the FEA’s grading system.

A legislator may never have voted with FEA on any issue, but if he or she met with the group and discussed issues, that counts for credit.

Rep. Byron Donalds, F: Sponsored the bully voucher legislation and voted against FEA on issues, but met with FEA staff several times and made some changes to legislation, which gave Rep. Donalds a 53.57% in 2018, (overall 2-year score of 26.79 percent). If he had never met or worked with us, his score would have been zero.

Some legislators voted with us and against us.

Rep. Tom Goodson, D-: Voted with FEA on some union bills, and some public education bills. Further, he was always willing to meet and discuss public policy issues with FEA.

Rep. Rene Plasencia, B-: Voted with us on union bills and most public education bills, and was always willing to meet and discuss public policy issues with FEA.

Rep. Katie Edwards, D+: Voted in favor of vouchers, in favor of TABOR and in favor of arming teachers on campus. But was willing to meet with us and discuss policy issues.

On the other hand, a legislator can be a strong supporter of public education overall, but not receive a perfect grade because of certain votes or positions.

Rep. Shevrin Jones, B: Is a strong advocate for public education, but has supported vouchers that siphon money away from public education.

Sen. Bill Montford, C+: Is a strong supporter of public education, but has supported vouchers and charters and voted for 7055, the logrolled education bill that includes union decertification.

Sen. Daphne Campbell, C: No legislator who voted in support of, or walked on, the HB 7055 vote could get a grade higher than a C.

What a score of zero means:

Didn’t meet with FEA, didn’t work with FEA, didn’t vote with FEA.

The organization focused on bills that would:

Expand and create new vouchers for students to attend private school

Permit teachers and education staff to carry concealed weapons on campus

Prohibit a school board from granting extension of contracts for effective or highly effective teachers and support personnel

Change the timeframe for a school that receives a D or F to be turned over to a charter company

Take away union protections

We reached out to a number of the Republicans who got poor grades, all but one didn't want to speak with us.

That included several who sit on influential education committees, like Pinellas Rep.Chris Latvala and Hillsborough Senator Dana Young.

Republican Jackie Toledo, who received straight F's from the FEA, sent us this statement

“I certainly don’t agree with the grade, but I’m not surprised that a partisan group would issue such a grade. We’ve invested over $24 billion into education, including bonuses for effective and highly effective teachers, the ability for parents to move their child out of a habitually failing school so they have a chance at a brighter future, to allow bullied children and victims of violence a way out of their dangerous environment, and hundreds of millions in mental health and school safety investments, all the while Florida’s students continue to make gains nationally and we’ve reduced testing. Additionally, US News and World Report just ranked our higher education system #1 in the nation. I’ll continue to support record investments into education and building on the positive momentum we’re creating in Florida.”

