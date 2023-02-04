Teachers rally against SB 256 in St. Petersburg

Dozens of Florida educators gathered in St. Petersburg in an effort, they say, to save public education.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Educators protested on the steps of city hall Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, fighting back against the legislation, they say, hurts the future of public education.

“I'm here because I'm a teacher in Pinellas County and there are lots of laws that our state is trying to do to pretty much make my job more difficult,” Cindy Thigpen, a teacher, said.

The pushback comes in response to SB 256, a bill teachers say, changes critical requirements for unions.

"If they decertify the unions, then there will be no organized way for the teachers to argue for their own rights and for their own advantages,” said George Mese, another teacher.

The bill would ban union materials in the workplace and stop union dues from coming out of teachers’ paychecks.

“I have a right to join my union. I want to be a member of my union. I was asked to join my union, not forced into my union. It is my right to be a member of the union and they don't have the chance to take that away from me," said local teacher Tracey Mcconnell.

If signed into law it would also require at least 60 percent of those eligible to be paying dues at all times, rally-goers say it’s an effort to disband teacher's unions.

Demonstrators claim this new legislation doesn’t work to alleviate problems like teacher and staff shortages.

"My pay stays the same while we increase beginning teacher salaries in the state of Florida. Trying to make more young people wanna come into the profession. But then those of us have been around longer. Like I've been teaching 30 years. My pay kind of just stays the same.” said Thigben.