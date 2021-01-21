Pinellas County teacher shares what it's like teaching while history is being made

First-year teacher in Pinellas County talks about teaching 4th graders during a pandemic, historic election and inauguration.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Since last August, we've been following the journey of first year teacher Kaitlin Morris. We wanted to show you what it was like to start a teaching career in the middle of a pandemic. And now, add to that a historic election and inauguration.

The second semester just got underway this week in Pinellas County, so we wanted to check back in with her to see how things are going with her 4th grade class.

At the beginning of the year, Kaitlin was nervous. With a Masters in Education, she was prepared to teach the kids, but dealing with a pandemic was something new for everyone. She went into to this experience wanting to do everything she could to keep her students safe and now she feels like she's found her groove.

"Getting halfway through the year I'm starting to really get my feel of how the school year's going," Morris said. "Getting used to the stuff that seemed so new in the beginning like the masks and the distancing and the hand sanitizing and the cleaning. Now it's kind of like second nature to me."

The kids are adapting well too. Initially, the classroom was filled with tables divided by plexiglass. Now it's a bit more traditional with single desks, socially distanced of course.

"My kids and I have a wonderful, wonderful relationship and now I really see the benefits of the hard work I've been putting in," she said. "They're doing so well with their academics and their behaviors have really changed and gotten wonderful in my classroom."

And she created a "wall of fame." It's a place to highlight students who are caught doing things right!

"Literally my entire cabinet is completely full of things that the kids have earned because they just work so hard and they like to be recognized," she said.

While safety precautions are now second nature, helping kids understand that history is happening right before our eyes is just one more challenge for Kaitlin to overcome.

"They understand what's going on around them is really important. They may not realize how important or why it's so important, but they definitely know that, 'hey this stuff I'm hearing on the news is a really big deal' and it's affecting a lot of people."

Kaitlin has handled all of this with such a positive attitude, it's easy to see why her students enjoy her class. She says this next semester she'll be focusing on helping the kids utilize technology more and she's figured out a way to do small groups, again socially distanced.