Where to find tech deals so your kids can learn online this year

With more students heading back to school online this year, we found a way to keep some money in your pockets while making sure your kids are prepared.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area school districts are all providing an online learning option for students this year because of COVID-19.

While school districts are working to supply devices like laptops and tablets to students who may need them, we've gathered some good deals to help you save some money if you need to buy an extra device or two this year.

August 7 through August 9 is Florida's tax-free shopping weekend for school supplies. You can find a breakdown of everything on the list right here.

Computers $1,000 or less are included, so this could be the weekend to score a deal!

Check with your school district to see what kind of operating system is needed for their specific online learning platforms before buying a device.

If you want to find deals at big box retailers, check their weekly ads.

Target

There are Chromebooks listed for under $200. You can sign up for Target's Red Card for additional savings.

Walmart

Best Buy

Amazon

You can find great deals if you shop online. Look for refurbished products to save some extra cash.

Dell Refurbished has laptops and tablets on sale and coupon codes can be used

UntilGone has limited stock but offers great deals on electronics so you have to act quickly. You can find iPads for under $100 and Microsoft Surface bundles for $200.

Save up to 63% at Lenovo. There are coupon codes for keyboards, mice and headphones too.

