TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy has become the youngest graduate from the University of South Florida since the school was established in 1956.

Drew Falkowitz earned his Bachelor of Science degree in cell and molecular biology.

“I feel like it definitely means a whole lot more to other people than it does to me,” Falkowitz said. “I mean, this has been my normal for a while now. There's definitely a bit of an accomplishment to it, obviously.”

Falkowitz started taking college classes at age 14 and started high school at 9 years old.

In the fall, Falkowitz will return to USF for his master’s degree in biology. He plans to earn his doctorate degree after that.

