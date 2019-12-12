SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is making a pretty Bold Promise to its students.

Today, the school announced that they are launching Bold Promise, a 100% tuition-free program.

The program is part of UTSA's commitment to make a college education more accessible to high-achieving students from low and middle-income families.

An estimated 4,1000 newly admitted students could qualify for UTSA Bold Promise in Fall 2020, according to a press release from the university.

The Bold Promise is open to first-time freshmen who are state residents who come from families with an income up to $50,500 the median income in San Antonio and qualify for admission by ranking in the top 25% of their high school class.

UTSA plans to devote an estimated $41 million in aid with this program.