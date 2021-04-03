Tom Brady joins Florida first lady's resiliency initiative for students

The seven-time Super Bowl champion joins other sports greats including David Beckham, Peyton Manning and Lou Holtz.

TAMPA, Fla. — Last month, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis launched a student mental health initiative, and with it came the supportive backing of professional sports teams, organizations and athletes.

Today, the initiative got another big name -- seven-time Super Bowl Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

In a video voicing his support, Brady said perseverance has helped him tremendously throughout his more than 20 years-long football career.

"Perseverance and resiliency are so critical and they're important because they build the foundation you're gonna lean on when things aren't exactly going the way you want, when they're not going to plan," Brady said.

The initiative aims to foster volunteerism, teamwork and problem-solving in Florida students.

Brady joins other athletes and coaches in supporting the resiliency initiative including David Beckham, Peyton Manning, Lou Holtz and Brandon Lowe.

Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning have all joined other Florida organizations in the state's initiative.

“Our goal is to rethink and reframe the way we talk about mental wellbeing in schools by promoting topics such as critical thinking, problem solving, responsibility, volunteerism, mentorship, and physical activity,” Gov. DeSantis said. “By partnering with Florida sports teams and athletes, students will become more engaged and excited to learn about resiliency. Resilient athletes and Floridians overcome setbacks and serve as role models highlighting why these critical skills are important.”

The effort will include resiliency lessons and resources available at www.cpalms.org, a website for teachers, students and families that helps to bridge education from the classroom to home. Casey DeSantis also announced the launch of 25 Hope Ambassador Clubs throughout Florida, supporting Florida's education statutes requiring mental health and character education curriculum.

However, character education is the only section of required instruction that does not have aligned standards. So, in addition to introducing a Resiliency Toolkit, Casey DeSantis called on FDOE to create character development standards.

“Given the lessons I’ve learned traveling the state, we are changing the message on mental health and reframing it to resiliency and hope,” Casey DeSantis said in a statement. “We want to empower our youth with the tools and the skillsets to be resilient by learning how to persevere through life’s challenges. We know no one is immune from adversity and hardship. It’s not whether you’ll have challenges in life but it’s about how you respond and persevere.”

You can watch Brady's full video here: