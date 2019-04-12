TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Students who are thinking about skipping class in Tuscaloosa, Alabama should think again.

A Tuscaloosa City Council committee passed a proposal that would make it against the law for kids to be in public from 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday without an adult. Not only would that law be bad news for the students caught out and about, but for their parents too.

The proposal would fine parents up to $500 and they could face up to six months in jail if a child is cited for violating the daytime curfew.

Tuscaloosa News said the city plans to start enforcing the new rule in January.

The new laws would not apply to holidays like Halloween and New Year’s Eve. Students who are duel-enrolled or home-schooled would be exempt.

Alabama law requires students to be in school to keep them, and their parents out of trouble.

RELATED: If you're under 17, Myrtle Beach says you can't be on the streets after midnight

RELATED: Hands-free phone law takes effect Tuesday for school, work zones



What other people are reading right now: