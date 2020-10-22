UCF moves back spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic

It will also move into remote learning following the break.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students at the University of Central Florida are going to need to wait a little longer for spring break next year.

In a letter from the university's Vice President of Student Development and Enrollment Services, Maribeth Ehasz, UCF will be moving its spring break from March to April 11-18.

The university says it will move entirely to remote learning following the week of spring break. Residence halls and campus offices though will remain open. The move is similar to what the university is set to do this fall after Thanksgiving.

"We know much more than we did earlier this year about how our policies and testing and tracing efforts protect the health of our campus community, and our spring approach will again follow these protocols, including requiring face coverings and physical distancing," Ehasz wrote.

UCF intends on working to offer more face-to-face classes this spring semester as it sees how the "on-campus experience and connection with others is important" for student success.

But, its ability to deliver on an expanded on-campus experience is reliant on student compliance with COVID-19 precautions.

