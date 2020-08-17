UNC-Chapel Hill suspending in-person undergraduate instruction following COVID-19 clusters

It comes after several COVID-19 clusters were reported associated with the university in the span of a week.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Monday it would be suspending all undergraduate instruction to switch to remote learning effective Wednesday.

The university said from August 10 through August 16, the COVID-19 positivity rate at Campus Health rose from 2.8% to 13.6% and as of Monday morning, 954 students had been tested with 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine. That accounts for both students on and off-campus.

In response to this, undergraduate in-person instruction is shifting to remote learning starting August 19. Courses in graduate, professional or health affairs schools will continue as they are or as directed by the individual schools.

"We know that these trends aren’t just affecting our campus: they have escalated the concerns of our neighbors, co-workers and friends in and around the Chapel Hill and Carrboro communities," university officials said in a statement. "The health and well-being of the good people of our greater Carolina community are just as important to us as that of our students, faculty and staff."

Second: #UNC will again open the opportunity for fall 2020 residence hall cancellation requests with no penalty. Carolina Housing will contact residents with additional information in the coming days https://t.co/BaKlNB6jEr — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 17, 2020

UNC-Chapel Hill said in a statement they expect this change will mean a majority of undergraduate residential students will change their residential plans for the fall, and the university is looking for ways to assist.

"We will, again, open the opportunity for fall 2020 residence hall cancellation requests with no penalty," university officials said. "Carolina Housing will notify our residents with additional information and changes in the coming days. Residents who have hardships, such as lack of access to reliable internet access), international students or student-athletes will have the option to remain."

As the university now prepares for this change, all eyes will be on how the other universities in the UNC system across North Carolina will proceed.