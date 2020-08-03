SARASOTA, Fla. — The battle to merge two local independently accredited institutions with bigger state universities is over.

A state bill that proposed New College of Florida merge with Florida State University and make Florida Polytechnic a part of the University of Florida was abandoned in the Florida House Friday after the state Senate refused to go along with the consolidation plan, WWSB reported.

New College President, Donal O'Shea posted an update to the university’s website Friday.

“New College of Florida holds a special place in the State University System. Once session ends and the dust settles, we will get to work right away to address the concerns of the Legislature. We will increase our enrollment and graduation rates, thereby decreasing costs and securing our place among the nation’s greatest educational institutions, public or private. Our state, our region, and our students deserve nothing less,” the statement said.

