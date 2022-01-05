University of Florida President Kent Fuchs intends to leave position

A new president is expected to be announced in early 2023.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As students returned to class after winter break, University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs announced this year will be his last.

The 67-year-old told the university's Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini back in August he wanted to transition from president to professor, according to an email sent to the university community Wednesday and shared by WUFT.

Both agreed the announcement would come in January 2022, with continued leadership through the fall and until the next president is appointed, which is expected in early 2023. The message to the community reads that Fuchs then would take a sabbatical and later return to become a professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to work with and learn from Chair Hosseini and, indeed, all the trustees. I am particularly grateful to Chair Hosseini for his guidance and tireless work on behalf of UF and for our partnership," Fuchs said in a statement. "He and his colleagues have worked effectively to advance the University of Florida to the immense benefit of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the entire state of Florida."

Fuchs is beginning his eighth year as president of the University of Florida, the university's 12th, after being appointed in January 2015. Under his leadership, the university broke into one of the nation's top public institutions and recently cracked the Top 5, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges annual rankings.