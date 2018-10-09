TAMPA, Fla. – University of South Florida president Judy Genshaft is expected to announce her retirement this afternoon, according to reports.

The Tampa Bay Times and the USF’s student newspaper The Oracle report Genshaft will make an announcement at 2 p.m. at the Patel Center.

On Sunday, USF spokesperson Adam Freeman did not confirm or deny the report.

“President Genshaft has not made any public announcement regarding her future, and there is no official news conference on the schedule tomorrow [Monday],” Freeman said.

In July, Genshaft led USF to rank among the state’s “preeminent” universities, joining the University of Florida and Florida State.

Genshaft, 70, has been president for 18 years, the longest-serving president in USF history.

Related: University of South Florida unveils new logo for academics, but the internet hates it

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP