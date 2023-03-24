University of Tampa president announces retirement after almost 30-years of work

Ronald Vaughn, who began his tenure as the 10th president of the university on Jan. 1, 1995, announced his retirement on Friday,

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa will be looking for a new president next year after an announcement was made that Ronald Vaughn will be stepping down after almost 30 years.

Vaughn, who began his tenure as the 10th president of the university on Jan. 1, 1995, announced his retirement on Friday, a news release from UT explained. He will officially step down on May 31, 2024.

“lt’s been the greatest honor of my life to lead this incredible University. I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many dedicated and engaged people. We’ve made an impact on hundreds of thousands of students over the years,” Vaughn said in a statement. “The University of Tampa has a strong educational foundation, that is attracting excellent students from all over the U.S. and world. The University’s reputation has grown, and the physical campus has been transformed.

"I believe it’s a good time for the next leader to take over at this great University."

Vaughn went on to say he and his wife look forward to watching UT "continue to achieve its mission and help students reach their dreams."

The 76-year-old president will remain active in the position through the next academic year while the UT Board of Trustees hires his successor. According to the university, a "comprehensive, nationwide search will commence immediately with guidance from a search committee."

“lt’s hard to think about UT without Ron Vaughn at the helm,” UT Board of Trustees Chair Charlotte Baker said in a statement. “We can’t thank Ron and Renée enough for their tireless work for the University. UT wouldn’t be what it is today without Ron Vaughn, and he has always had the best interest of the students, faculty and staff in mind as he has constantly strived for excellence in the entire educational experience.”

Under Vaughn's leadership, UT reportedly has grown and expanded while elevating its reputation nationally, with highlights including:

The University has focused on providing a rich educational experience with emphasis on high-quality teaching and learning.

Academic programs have been expanded to more than 200 areas of study.

The University’s annual operating revenue has increased from $28 million in Fall 1994 to an estimated $400 million for Fall 2023.

Full-time enrollments have more than quadrupled to nearly 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, and 24 enrollment records have been set during Vaughn’s tenure.

UT has grown the number of faculty members from 150 to about 900, with similar growth in staff and vendor employees.

The University has supported the development of student organizations as well as co-curricular learning and student support programs to create a robust learning environment.

Since 1997, UT’s campus has been transformed by over 70 projects that are either completed or underway, totaling almost $1 billion in value. One of those buildings, the Vaughn Center, was named in the president’s honor.

UT’s annual economic impact, valued at $85 million in 1995, is now estimated at $1.4 billion, which directly benefits the Tampa Bay area.

"Ron Vaughn started out with a handful of old hand-me-down buildings, and transformed the campus into a dynamic, cutting-edge community that has some of the most innovative learning and living spaces in the country," James Eyer, Vice Chair of the UT Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "He truly is a visionary."