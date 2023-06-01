USF accepts invitation to join group of 71 leading research institutions in the US, Canada

Before Thursday, only four universities have reportedly been invited to join in the past 10 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida accepted an invitation Thursday to join the Association of American Universities (AAU), which is a prestigious group of 71 leading research institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

A news release explains USF is the first public university in the Sunshine State to be invited to join the group in nearly 40 years. The Tampa Bay-area-based school is now one of the two institutions from the State University System of Florida to serve as an AAU member.

Five other universities in the U.S. accepted the invitation the same day and became members of AAU.

"The University of South Florida is honored to accept an invitation to become an AAU member and join the most prestigious association in higher education,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. “This is a historic and momentous achievement for USF. Especially when considering we were founded in 1956, to now officially be recognized by our peers as one of America’s leading research universities, is a shining example of our university community’s determination, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Reaching this milestone only strengthens our ambition to improve lives and positively shape the future of our society."

Membership in the group is by invitation only, the release explains. Before Thursday, only four universities have reportedly been invited to join in the past 10 years.

University leaders say USF has been working toward this goal for more than 15 years, "as AAU membership criteria align with USF’s mission to positively shape the future for society and transform lives through education, research and innovation."

“Receiving an invitation to join the Association of American Universities is one of the most significant accomplishments in University of South Florida history,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said in a statement. “To be asked by our peers to join such a highly regarded group of the top research universities is a credit to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters.

"Having an AAU institution located in Tampa Bay will have a major impact on our region and the state of Florida for generations to come.”

Now after joining, USF will be given the opportunity to grow its research profile with members earning the majority of competitively awarded federal funding for research.

More information on how USF, the region and the state benefit from AAU membership is available here.

To be invited into the group, multiple things are taken into consideration, including:

Research activity

Faculty excellence

Quality of educational programs

Graduation rates

Number of lower-income students who receive financial aid through the federal Pell Grant program

“We are very proud to have these six distinguished universities from across the United States join AAU,” AAU President Barbara R. Snyder said in a statement. “We look forward to working with all of these universities to continue advancing higher education and laying the scientific foundation that helps keep our economy strong and our nation healthy and safe.”

Of the 71 members, USF is the fifth youngest university and one of only six founded after 1950, the release explains.

“I’m so proud of the achievements of USF," Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said in a statement. "Their impact in the state is felt in so many ways including through their expanding pipeline of talent and research that is helping grow Florida’s economy.