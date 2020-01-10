USF to cut $36.7M from budget following direction of state board

To help compensate, President Steven Currall will take a 15 percent pay cut starting Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida plans to cut $36.7 million from its budget following a new directive given to state universities by the State University System.

In an email from USF President Steven Currall sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday afternoon, he said all state universities have been asked to make plans for an 8.5-percent reduction in state funding, which equates to $36.7 million for USF.

To begin preparations, Currall announced the university will start by reducing salaries of the school's senior leadership, including a voluntary 15 percent reduction in his own salary.

Cuts for other members of university leadership will vary from 6 to 10 percent.

The reduction will become effective Oct. 2.

Tentative plans for further reduction are outlined below:

Colleges: reductions of $13.4 million

Academic support: reductions of $4.9 million

University business support: reductions of $6.5 million

USF Health: reductions of $6.9 million

USF St. Petersburg campus: reductions of $3.1 million

USF Sarasota-Manatee campus: reductions of $1.9 million

You can find more information here.

In his email, President Currall said the estimated cost of COVID-19 to the school from March through Dec. 31 is $31 million, with possible additional impacts that haven't been determined.

What other people are reading right now:

