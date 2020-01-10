USF to cut $36.7M from budget following direction of state board

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida plans to cut $36.7 million from its budget following a new directive given to state universities by the State University System.
In an email from USF President Steven Currall sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday afternoon, he said all state universities have been asked to make plans for an 8.5-percent reduction in state funding, which equates to $36.7 million for USF.
To begin preparations, Currall announced the university will start by reducing salaries of the school's senior leadership, including a voluntary 15 percent reduction in his own salary.
Cuts for other members of university leadership will vary from 6 to 10 percent.
The reduction will become effective Oct. 2.
Tentative plans for further reduction are outlined below:
- Colleges: reductions of $13.4 million
- Academic support: reductions of $4.9 million
- University business support: reductions of $6.5 million
- USF Health: reductions of $6.9 million
- USF St. Petersburg campus: reductions of $3.1 million
- USF Sarasota-Manatee campus: reductions of $1.9 million
In his email, President Currall said the estimated cost of COVID-19 to the school from March through Dec. 31 is $31 million, with possible additional impacts that haven't been determined.
