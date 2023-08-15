USF expects to be at full capacity this fall semester as students prepare to move in

USF altogether has 33 residence halls on the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses – with the Sarasota-Manatee campus opening its first-ever dorm next year.

TAMPA, Florida — As the 2023-24 academic year is kicking into high gear for most, students at the University of South Florida are preparing to move into residence halls this week.

Accoridng to a news release from the university, dorms are expected to be at full capacity for the fall semester.

Thousands of students and their families are reportedly going to travel to campus for the move-in process on Thursday, Aug. 17 – with approximately 7,400 students expected to live in dorms. Out of that number, more than 900 are at the St. Petersburg campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome thousands of students and their families to campus as we prepare for another exciting year at the University of South Florida,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. “With many Week of Welcome events and student involvement opportunities planned across USF’s three campuses, it is a great time for our students to explore everything we have to offer throughout our vibrant university community.”

According to housing statistics from USF, there will be an estimated 10,000 people on the Tampa campus on Thursday to help move students into the dorms. More than 400 student volunteers signed up to help with the move-in process through USF’s Bull Haul program.

USF altogether has 33 residence halls on the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses – with the Sarasota-Manatee campus opening its first-ever dorm and student center next year.

After moving in for the fall semester, USF students will have different things to look forward to, including:

New facilities, such as the Judy Genshaft Honors College building and the Student Health and Wellness Center on the Tampa campus.

The Marshall Student Center is now home to 813 Quick Eats, an AI-controlled convenience store.

USF is the first university in Florida to have a custom beverage on campus. Part of a pilot for the Coca-Cola Co.’s custom freestyle program, Rocky’s Refresher is made up of Fanta Lime, Sprite and Minute Maid Limeade. The beverage will be available for a limited time.

The St. Petersburg campus is the new home port for the Research Vessel Western Flyer, which will provide research opportunities and serve as a classroom on the water. The campus is also adding two new pickleball courts, which are being installed behind the University Student Center, and a pontoon boat.