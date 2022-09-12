USF rises to highest position ever in latest US best colleges rankings

Other universities to make the list include the University of Florida and Florida State University.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. News & World Report's released its annual rankings of the best colleges across the nation on Monday, and the University of South Florida reached the No. 42 spot on the list among all public universities.

The ranking is an all-time high for USF and marks the fourth consecutive year that the university has been placed in the top 50 public universities, USF said in a news release.

The university also ranked No. 97 among all public or private universities, marking the first time ever that USF has finished in the top 100.

"The University of South Florida is proud to achieve our highest-ever position in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings and to once again be recognized as America's fastest-rising university,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. “USF’s standing in the rankings is a testament to the hard work and success of our faculty, staff and students, who make an impact in our communities every day. We will continue to help shape the future for our society as we pursue our goal of becoming a top-25 public university.”

USF is the fastest-rising university across the country and no other university has climbed higher in the rankings over the past decade than USF, the news release mentioned.

Other universities in Florida were placed in the top 20 public universities as the University of Florida ranked No. 5 and Florida State University ranked No. 19. The University of Central Florida was ranked No. 64 but improved from its ranking in 2022.

U.S. News factors in student graduation and retention rates, student debt, academic reputation, faculty excellence and class size in its methodology to determine annual college rankings.