USF names new provost after monthslong search

Prasant Mohapatra will also serve as USF's executive vice president of academic affairs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced Monday the appointment of Prasant Mohapatra as the school's new provost. He will also serve as USF's executive vice president of academic affairs.

Mohapatra served as vice chancellor for research since 2018 during his time at the University of California and also held multiple leadership positions, USF said in a news release.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Mohapatra to the University of South Florida family,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. “His extensive teaching, research and leadership experience will help build on our momentum and take USF to new heights of academic excellence.”

The new provost has researched in the fields of wireless networks, mobile communications, cybersecurity and internet protocols. He also has extensive experience that the school says is aligned with its strategic plans, such as student success, faculty excellence, recruitment and diversity and equity inclusion.

“I am honored to accept this role and to join the University of South Florida community,” Mohapatra said in a statement. “As I learned about this opportunity, I became deeply impressed with how the university is transforming the lives of its students, addressing some of society’s most challenging issues through high-impact faculty research and serving the Tampa Bay region with its commitment to strong community partnerships.

"USF is clearly an institution on the rise, and I look forward to helping us achieve our strategic goals and aspirations.”