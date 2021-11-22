USF offering scholarship for brewing certificate to enhance diversity in the industry

USF says applications are now open for its $5,000 Diversity in Brewing Scholarship.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — College classes and craft beer. It's a match made in heaven.

And, the University of South Florida wants to make sure almost anyone can learn the art of brewing. The university recently announced it would be offering a new scholarship for its Brewing Arts Certificate program for the upcoming spring semester.

In partnership with Yuengling, USF says applications are now open for its $5,000 Diversity in Brewing Scholarship. The award will be given to any person from a traditionally underrepresented population and cover the cost of tuition.

The Brewing Arts program was first launched in 2015. The online program is designed for brewers ranging from hobbyists to enthusiasts who want to make a career in the industry.

And, it's an industry that's booming. A study done by the Florida Brewers Guild found that the state is home to more than 500 craft breweries, bringing $2.5 billion to the state and creating 40,000 jobs. However, despite the success, a 2019 survey done by the Brewers Association found a disproportionate amount of employees are white and skew primarily male.