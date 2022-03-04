USF search committee approves 2 presidential candidates

Rhea Law and Ret. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley will move forward in the search process to select a new USF president.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida is a step closer to having a new president.

The search committee voted Friday to allow two candidates to move forward for consideration. The committee interviewed both current interim president Rhea Law and Ret. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley for the job.

"The hiring of the president is one of the Board’s most important responsibilities. The leader of our great university will make an impact on literally hundreds of thousands of lives and will play a major role in shaping the progress of our region," USF Presidential Search Committee Chair and Vice-Chair of the USF Board of Trustees Mike Griffin said.

Initially, Law was not going to pursue the position permanently but was invited in February 2022 to join the candidate pool.

“This is a very fulfilling position. I don't look at it as a job. I'm not asking you for a job. This is something that needs to be done. I'm willing to do it if you'll have me,” Law said.

The committee approved her unanimously. Talley also had a majority of support. Members said it’s easy to be impressed with his resume.

“Next to providing a safe environment for learning and working, I believe fundraising is the second most important function of a university president,” Talley said.



Both candidates will now do campus visits and meet with the board of trustees. The final pick must be approved by the Florida Board of Governors.

The university began its search in 2021 after Dr. Steven Currall announced his retirement saying his health and spending more time with his family were the reasons behind his departure.