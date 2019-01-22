ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can probably remember the joy, pride and excitement you or your child felt after getting into college.

But this past weekend, hundreds of local students had those emotions ripped away from them just an hour after they thought they’d been accepted at University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

A human error apparently led to a big mistake that has more than 400 families asking questions and the school apologizing.

“I was like woo hoo! Congratulations to myself!” Mel Garcia said.

Garcia is a high school student who applied to USF St. Petersburg and is among those who got the emails. She was briefly on top of the world this weekend after getting a note from the university telling her she’d been accepted.

“And within an hour later,” said Garcia, “I got another email saying, sorry, disregard the previous email. And I was just like devastated.

"I was heartbroken, you know?”

That second email, received by 430 students, told them the first letter was an error. That they had not been accepted, and that their applications were still being evaluated.

“It took me from happiness, having a good time with my friends at the time to like -- don’t even talk to me, please --I just need to be with myself for a few minutes,” Garcia said.

In an age of email and social media, Garcia and lots of the other kids had already shared and posted what they thought was the good news with friends and relatives, only to be confused, embarrassed and disappointed a short time later.

“I have children of my own who waited for their college letter to come and we went through that process,” said Martin Tadlock, Chancellor at USF St. Petersburg.

Tadlock says they could not be sorrier for the mix-up. It stemmed from a technical error, he said, caused when those 430 names, which were part of a bigger a spreadsheet, got included in an email they weren’t supposed to be part of.

He says they are still in the early stages of their investigation, making it too early to determine whether anybody will be disciplined.

“We absolutely are looking at what we need to do in the future so that this does not happen again,” said Tadlock, “So, we will have a new process put in place that assures that we do not go through this again.”

Since USF St. Petersburg is local, a large concentration of the applicants appears to be from Pinellas County.

A teacher at Dixie Hollins High School in Kenneth City says she’s aware of at least 10 students who received the letter.

Tadlock says it’s possible some of the students could still eventually be accepted at USF St. Petersburg.

Some of the applications had not been fully reviewed. Others are incomplete.

They’re reaching out to each student who got the erroneous email individually to apologize, explain and discuss options.

“A lot of those individuals, their files are still in progress,” said Tadlock, “And the decision has not been made about their admission to the university.

But the question for Garcia and other students now, is whether they’d still consider going to USF St. Petersburg after what they’ve been through.

“You know, to know that I worked four hard years to finally get in and then, not -- yeah, yeah it’s hard,” Garcia said.

Tadlock says: “They applied here. They had an interest to come here for some reason. And we respect that and we honor that. So, we absolutely would love to see those students join us here.”

