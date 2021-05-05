17-year-old is youngest graduate in USF's spring 2021 class

TAMPA, Fla. — Saefallah Mohamed is the youngest graduate in the University of South Florida's spring 2021 class.
The 17-year-old is the third person in his family to take this title. His brother Ahmed was the youngest graduate in 2016, and his brother Adam claimed that spot in 2020.
Saefallah earned bachelor's degrees in both biomedical sciences and public health only three years after first enrolling at USF, according to the school.
USF says his plans for graduation are to pursue a master's degree and then eventually apply to medical school.
This year, USF will hold in-person graduation ceremonies. They will be the first in-person ceremonies since December 2019.
Every 2021 graduate will be limited to two guests at their ceremony.
The school says about 7,200 degrees will be awarded in the spring 2021 class. Those include 5,206 undergraduate, 1,691 master's, 289 doctoral and 12 specialist’s degrees.
More information on spring 2021 graduation can be found here.
